Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones Join Bally Sports Detroit Booth

Ex-Tigers Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones are the latest additions to the Bally Sports Detroit booth, bringing a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience to the table. This exciting news is sure to thrill Tigers fans and baseball enthusiasts alike. Former Detroit Tigers Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones will debut on Tigers Live pre- and postgame shows and in the booth. Craig Monroe will expand his role, joining play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard alongside Kirk Gibson as analysts. Dan Petry will replace Monroe as the primary pre/post analyst.

Why it matters

Maybin and Jones bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Bally Sports Detroit booth, offering insights into the game that only a former player can provide. They will be able to offer in-depth analysis of the Tigers’ performance and provide expert opinions on the strategies and techniques used by the players.

With their combined years of experience and passion for the game, Maybin and Jones will bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the Bally Sports Detroit booth.

Maybin returns to Detroit after a stint on the New York Yankees' YES broadcasts. Jones has made occasional cameos on Bally Sports Detroit broadcasts since retiring after the 2008 season.

The Big Picture – Todd Jones and Cameron Maybin bring experience

Cameron Maybin, a former outfielder for the Tigers, brings a wealth of experience to the Bally Sports Detroit booth. He has a reputation for his dynamic play on the field, and his passion for the game shines through in every play he makes.

Maybin spent several seasons with the Tigers, where he quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising young players in the league. He was known for his speed, agility, and powerful arm, making him a fan-favorite in Detroit.

Todd Jones, a former pitcher for the Tigers, is another exciting addition to the Bally Sports Detroit booth. Jones was a dominant force on the mound during his time with the Tigers, earning several accolades for his outstanding performance.

Jones was a two-time All-Star and was awarded the American League saves title in 2000. He was also instrumental in helping the Tigers reach the World Series in 2006.

What they're saying

“Tigers baseball is always a winner,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of Bally Sports Detroit. “All of us at Bally Sports Detroit are energized about this upcoming season and watching all the excitement unfold. Our crew behind the scenes and our engaging talent on camera are the best in the business. Starting with Spring Training, we are committed to bringing Tigers fans the absolute best coverage all season long.”

The Bottom Line

Adding Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones to the Bally Sports Detroit booth is a major win for baseball fans. With their wealth of experience and passion for the game, these two former Tigers will bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the booth. So make sure to tune in and catch all the action!