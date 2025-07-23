Cameron Maybin Warns Tigers: Yankees Poised to Snag Tarik Skubal

Cameron Maybin Sounds the Alarm: Could Tarik Skubal End Up in Pinstripes?

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin made headlines this week with a bold warning: if the Tigers don’t lock up Tarik Skubal, the New York Yankees are waiting.

In a post on social media, Maybin didn’t mince words:

“If the Tigers screw this up, there’s only one place Skubal belongs: rocking pinstripes in the Bronx.” -Cameron Maybin, via X.com

The message was clear. If Detroit hesitates, baseball’s biggest brand is ready to swoop in.

This isn’t just noise from a former player; it’s a calculated observation from someone who’s been around the game, seen elite talent up close, and knows what a franchise ace looks like. Maybin praised Skubal’s competitive fire.

“If the Tigers screw this up, there’s only one place Skubal belongs…..rocking pinstripes in the Bronx! Aura. Moxie. Straight bulldog. If you think he’s filthy now? Just wait ‘til he’s toeing the rubber in October at Yankee Stadium. I dare you.” -Cameron Maybin, via X.com

He even suggested that Skubal would thrive under the pressure of Yankee Stadium, feeding off the history and spotlight that comes with being a Bronx Bomber. And he might be right. Skubal hasn’t just been good, he’s been dominant.

I’m clearly just playing GM based on my personal experience lol. Seventeen years professional, parts of fifteen in the big leagues.



Also, I played with Skubal and he’s actually my guy. I only said what I said because I know the competitor he is. From my experience, guys like him… — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) July 21, 2025

The Stats Speak for Themselves

2024 season : 18-4 record, 2.39 ERA, 228 strikeouts

: 18-4 record, 2.39 ERA, 228 strikeouts 2025 so far : 2.19 ERA, 164 strikeouts in 127.2 innings

: 2.19 ERA, 164 strikeouts in 127.2 innings Top-5 in almost every AL pitching category

At this pace, Skubal isn’t just Detroit’s ace; he’s a legitimate Cy Young candidate. His combination of velocity, command, and poise puts him in rare company.

The Clock is Ticking for Detroit

Skubal is under team control through 2026, but here’s the rub: he’s repped by Scott Boras, which means there won’t be any discount extensions. You either pay market value or risk losing him to the highest bidder.

And the Yankees? They’re always looking for elite left-handed arms and have the financial firepower to make a serious offer the moment Skubal hits the open market.

What’s Next?

The Tigers have to decide if they’re serious about building around their star. With a rotation featuring Skubal, Mize, and Olson, the foundation is there. But if Detroit fumbles this, Maybin’s prophecy might come true, and the Tigers will have to watch their ace flourish under brighter lights.