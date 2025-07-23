Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Cameron Maybin Warns Tigers: Yankees Poised to Snag Tarik Skubal

Former Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin believes Tarik Skubal could be destined for the Yankees if Detroit fails to secure him long-term. Here’s what’s at stake.
Tarik Skubal viral video stats Tarik Skubal first complete game Tarik Skubal Walks

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Tarik Skubal viral video stats Tarik Skubal first complete game Tarik Skubal Walks

Cameron Maybin Sounds the Alarm: Could Tarik Skubal End Up in Pinstripes?

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin made headlines this week with a bold warning: if the Tigers don’t lock up Tarik Skubal, the New York Yankees are waiting.

In a post on social media, Maybin didn’t mince words:

“If the Tigers screw this up, there’s only one place Skubal belongs: rocking pinstripes in the Bronx.”

-Cameron Maybin, via X.com

The message was clear. If Detroit hesitates, baseball’s biggest brand is ready to swoop in.

Tarik Skubal

Why Maybin’s Words Matter

This isn’t just noise from a former player; it’s a calculated observation from someone who’s been around the game, seen elite talent up close, and knows what a franchise ace looks like. Maybin praised Skubal’s competitive fire.

“If the Tigers screw this up, there’s only one place Skubal belongs…..rocking pinstripes in the Bronx! Aura. Moxie. Straight bulldog. If you think he’s filthy now? Just wait ‘til he’s toeing the rubber in October at Yankee Stadium. I dare you.”

-Cameron Maybin, via X.com

He even suggested that Skubal would thrive under the pressure of Yankee Stadium, feeding off the history and spotlight that comes with being a Bronx Bomber. And he might be right. Skubal hasn’t just been good, he’s been dominant.

The Stats Speak for Themselves

  • 2024 season: 18-4 record, 2.39 ERA, 228 strikeouts
  • 2025 so far: 2.19 ERA, 164 strikeouts in 127.2 innings
  • Top-5 in almost every AL pitching category

At this pace, Skubal isn’t just Detroit’s ace; he’s a legitimate Cy Young candidate. His combination of velocity, command, and poise puts him in rare company.

The Clock is Ticking for Detroit

Skubal is under team control through 2026, but here’s the rub: he’s repped by Scott Boras, which means there won’t be any discount extensions. You either pay market value or risk losing him to the highest bidder.

And the Yankees? They’re always looking for elite left-handed arms and have the financial firepower to make a serious offer the moment Skubal hits the open market.

  1. Cameron Maybin’s Take on MLB Pressure
  2. Tarik Skubal’s 2024 Cy Young Season
  3. Understanding the Yankees’ Interest in Tarik Skubal

What’s Next?

The Tigers have to decide if they’re serious about building around their star. With a rotation featuring Skubal, Mize, and Olson, the foundation is there. But if Detroit fumbles this, Maybin’s prophecy might come true, and the Tigers will have to watch their ace flourish under brighter lights.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Richard Knight
Richard Knight
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x