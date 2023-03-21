Cameron Sutton brought to tears by contract from Detroit Lions

Cameron Sutton made roughly $23 million in his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was set to become a free agent and hoped to receive a contract worth $10 million per year. However, the Detroit Lions made a better offer of $11 million per year for three years with $22.5 million guaranteed. Sutton was overwhelmed by the offer and couldn't believe it when his agent broke the news to him. According to Sutton's agent, the cornerback “just started crying” and said, “This changes my life. Let's go to Detroit, baby!”

Why it matters for Detroit Lions and Cameron Sutton

The Lions made a big move in free agency by signing Sutton to a lucrative three-year contract worth $11 million per year, with $22.5 million guaranteed. The deal exceeded Sutton's expectations, and he was brought to tears upon hearing the details. The move is a significant one for the Lions, who were in need of an upgrade in their secondary. Sutton's addition is expected to solidify the Lions' defense and improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Big Picture: Sutton's impact on the Lions

The addition of Cameron Sutton to the Lions' roster is expected to have a significant impact on the team's success in the upcoming season. Sutton is an experienced cornerback who has shown versatility in his ability to play multiple positions. His addition to the Lions' secondary is expected to solidify their defense and improve their chances of winning games.