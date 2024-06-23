Cameron Sutton Filing Grievance Against Detroit Lions, What it Means for Salary Cap





According to a report, Cameron Sutton has filed or will be filing a grievance

When the Detroit Lions released veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton earlier this offseason following domestic battery charges, the immediate concern centered around the financial impact of the move. Initially, Sutton’s release appeared to clear his $10.5 million guaranteed salary from the team’s books after June 1. However, recent developments have significantly altered the Lions’ financial obligations.

Sutton Files Grievance Against the Lions

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, Cameron Sutton is taking legal action to contest the Lions’ decision to void his guarantees. Fitzgerald shared via X “I was told he either filed or plans on filing a grievance. The way that works is 40% of the number is charged to the cap pending an outcome.”

This means that while the grievance is pending, the Lions must account for 40% of Sutton’s disputed salary, which amounts to $4.2 million.

Financial Impact on the Lions’ Salary Cap

In addition to the $4.2 million now reserved for Sutton’s grievance, the Lions also need to account for the $2.18 million in signing bonus proration. This brings Sutton’s current cap hit to $6.38 million, as reflected in Over The Cap’s updated salary cap numbers for the team. The arbitration process, which could extend over a year, will ultimately determine if the Lions can reclaim this cap space. If the ruling favors the Lions, they will recoup the cap space in the following year. However, if Sutton prevails and is awarded more than the reserved $4.2 million, the Lions will need to adjust their future cap to cover the additional amount.

Lions’ Financial Outlook Amid Cameron Sutton’s Grievance

Despite the temporary cap burden from Cameron Sutton’s grievance, the Lions remain in a solid financial position. With over $30 million in available cap space, the team is well-prepared to manage any outcome of the arbitration.

The Lions will need to temporarily allocate $4.2 million towards Cameron Sutton’s salary while awaiting the final decision on his grievance. This situation underscores the complexities of managing team finances amid contractual disputes, but the Lions are in a favorable position to navigate these challenges.