Can Aidan Chiles Lead Michigan State to a 10-2 Season?





The Michigan State football season is right around the corner (67 days to be exact, but who’s keeping track?) and the Spartan faithful are crossing their fingers for a fresh start under new head coach Jonathan Smith.

Now, let’s be real – Michigan State probably won’t be vying for a Big Ten championship this year. But hey, that doesn’t mean it’s time to throw in the towel. There’s plenty to look forward to: aiming for bowl eligibility, showing steady improvement, and rebuilding that strong Spartan culture we all know and love. But here’s a wild thought – what if I told you a phenomenal season is within reach?

Tom Fornelli of @CBSSportsCFB has high expectations for Michigan State football if Aidan Chiles plays to his maximum potential👀 #GoGreen https://t.co/AsTSdLKkPR pic.twitter.com/7AzVDm7s6c — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) June 18, 2024 Tom Fornelli on Aidan Chiles via Twitter

Aidan Chiles and the Chance for Glory: A 10-2 Season in Sight?

CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli, speaking on a recent episode of the Cover 3 podcast, says a standout season for MSU isn’t just a pipe dream. He’s got his eyes on Aidan Chiles, believing that if Chiles lives up to his hype, Michigan State could finish with a stellar 10-2 record.

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. When I first heard this, I thought it was bonkers. But then I gave it a second thought, and you know what? Fornelli might be onto something.

Cover 3 Podast – Aidan Chiles and MSU

Chiles is brimming with potential – so much that he could very well become the top quarterback in the Big Ten. Sure, even that might not guarantee a 10-2 season, but if we look back at recent history, it’s not completely out of the question.

Kenneth Walker rolled into Michigan State after a dismal two-win season and practically carried the Spartans to a 10-2 regular season. Now, I’m not saying Aidan Chiles will be the next Walker – that’s a high bar, and Walker was a one-of-a-kind talent. But if Chiles hits his stride, as Fornelli suggests, he could propel MSU to similar heights.

So, is this a prediction? Not exactly. Let’s not kid ourselves – finding another Walker-level player might be a once-in-a-lifetime event for Michigan State. But hey, it’s fun to dream, right? There’s a slim chance it could happen, and that’s enough to keep the excitement alive.