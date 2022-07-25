Can Aidan Hutchinson transform a ‘listless’ Detroit Lions defense?

Let’s not try to sugarcoat it. The Detroit Lions‘ defense was BAD during the 2021 season. Heck, the Lions’ defense has been very bad for a very long time and that has to change if they are ever going to make some noise in the NFL Playoffs. Can Aidan Hutchinson transform a ‘listless’ Lions defense during his rookie season?

Heading into the offseason, many pounded the table for Lions GM Brad Holmes to go out and break the bank on a couple of free agent defenders who would ideally come in and make the defense better overnight.

But Holmes stuck to his guns and instead of singing big-name free agents, he added some big pieces to the puzzle via the 2022 NFL Draft.

Detroit: Can Aidan Hutchinson transform a listless D?

The most important player the Detroit Lions drafted in 2022, who also happens to be one of the most important pieces to the puzzle, is EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of the University of Michigan.

During his most recent Football Morning in America column, Peter King posed one question for each NFL team and his question for the Detroit Lions is “can Aidan Hutchinson transform a listless D?”

Here is what King had to say about the question.

The Lions, after finishing 30th in the league in sacks last year, need to work in camp on making sure Hutchinson hits the ground running in September. There are no good alternatives for coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense, so grooming Hutchinson is job one on a team that can’t rely on the offense to put up 25 points a game.

Nation, what are your expectations for Aidan Hutchinson in 2022? Do you think he can “transform” the Detroit Lions defense during his rookie season?

