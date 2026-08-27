Can the Tigers still take the AL Central?

The middle of August is the time when contenders set themselves apart from the hopeful teams and one of the most unpredictable of the races in baseball is the American League Central.The road to a division championship has gotten dramatically tougher for the Detroit Tigers, to the point that it borders on mathematically improbable. While Chicago, Minnesota and Cleveland remain locked in a genuinely tight three-team race at the top of the AL Central, Detroit has fallen to last place, seven games back, after a brutal stretch of form in mid-August . While it’s too late to call the division winner, a look at current MLB standings and team trends can give wagerers and fans an early idea of what the next couple weeks might look like for the remainder of the season.

The Tigers have struggled mightily and currently sit last in the AL Central at 62-70 (.470), seven games back of the division-leading White Sox, a steep hole that reflects just how far the season has slipped away in recent weeks. Still, the Central remains an unusual division. It has never had a true powerhouse team, and as of August 25, Chicago (69-63) leads a tightly bunched pack, with Cleveland just 2.5 games back and Minnesota 5.5 back. Detroit is the outlier of the four, having fallen further behind than any of its rivals.

The problem for Detroit isn’t just about catching up in the standings, it’s the trajectory. The Tigers have gone just 2-8 over their last 10 games, a collapse that has turned a once-competitive divisional race into a steep uphill climb. Those losses have put serious strain on what remains of their playoff hopes, and Detroit will need a dramatic turnaround in form to even make the division race relevant again down the stretch.

State of the AL Central: A Three-Team Race, and Detroit on the Outside

The top of the AL Central remains unsettled. Having timely hitting and better pitching performances to help propel Chicago to the top have been the building blocks that have led them there, but the White Sox are far from safe, they lead by a hair, and a losing streak could open the door for a challenger.

Both Minnesota and Cleveland remain within realistic striking distance of the top spot, even through a few rough patches, the Twins have gotten hot at the plate in recent weeks, while the Guardians, one of the most disciplined teams in the American League, have stayed within striking distance through consistent pitching. Detroit, however, is a different story: a 7-game deficit and a last-place standing put the Tigers on the outside of that three-team fight, needing something closer to a miracle run than a hot streak.

Detroit will be complicated by a major roster shakeup at the trade deadline. On August 2, the Tigers traded away ace Tarik Skubal, winner of the past two AL Cy Young Awards and widely considered the most dominant starter the franchise had, to the Los Angeles Dodgers, in exchange for outfield prospect Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith. It was a stunning blow to the top of Detroit’s rotation. That’s a real setback, but the Tigers still have reasons for optimism.

The Tigers’ blueprint for a late-season surge

Any successful stretch run starts with pitching, and left-hander Framber Valdez now becomes the unquestioned anchor of Detroit’s staff in Skubal’s absence. Valdez was inconsistent through the first few months of the season, but he’s settled in with more effective outings and renewed confidence on the mound as August has progressed, exactly the kind of form the Tigers need from their new No. 1 starter down the stretch.

Detroit needs other starters to get more on the scoreboard if it’s not going to be Skubal. The Tigers can’t afford to reach an early deficit on numerous occasions across their offense. It will be key that pitchers are able to perform well in divisional games when a single error is the difference between victory and defeat.

The Tiger’s young lineup continues to be their biggest strength off the bench. Playing in the middle of the order, Riley Greene has become one of Detroit’s most valuable hitters, with his power and on-base skills. Spencer Torkelson is also still an important player, as he is a former No. 1 overall draft pick who runs the same way he did in the draft.

Health will be a big factor. Greene strained his right hamstring on August 11 against Cleveland and was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day, with an estimated return date of August 31, a stretch that could see him miss a meaningful chunk of the season’s most important games. His return and ability to jump-start the offense right away could be a huge boost to the Tigers’ remaining playoff hopes.

Detroit will also have to rely on newer players, like Kevin McGonigle, to contribute in big moments on the field, while some of the veterans will be needed to lead by example. Bullpen reliability is still important at the end of the game when the division is decided by a run or two.

Key matchups that will define September

It will be up to the Tigers’ remaining games to see if their playoff dreams come true or not. Most significant contests will be head-to-head with AL Central direct foes. Series vs. the White Sox and Twins are opportunities that can alter the situation right away.

If a team is playing a series against another team in the same division, it’s actually a six-game swing since one team is up while the other is down. There’s a quick way to eliminate the deficit if Detroit wins those games. The Tigers have a much tougher road to travel if they have fewer wins against Central opponents.

Comerica Park may also have significant contributions to make. During the final weeks, Detroit’s ability to secure home-field advantage will be key. This is when teams cannot solely depend upon talent, but they must be consistent, execute, and pressure resistant.

Betting the stretch run: Are the Tigers a smart play?

The Tigers are the sort of team that gets people’s attention late in the season from a betting point of view. Division underdogs can be valuable when they’re within reach and there are still several games against the teams in front of them.

The honest case for Detroit is a slim one: the Tigers control their own head-to-head schedule against Chicago, Minnesota, and Cleveland, and a dominant close to the season is still mathematically possible. But with a seven-game gap and a 2-8 stretch fresh in memory, this is a longshot bet at best, not a live contender’s story.

The Tigers aren’t the safest bet in this division race, and a seven-game deficit is a real mountain to climb. But as long as mathematical elimination hasn’t arrived, a hot September with quality starts from Valdez and a healthy return from Greene could at least make things interesting.

If you are a sports fan or bettor looking for fresh insights into the division race or expert MLB betting picks, you might want to review daily projections, odds trends, and expert opinions on the match. Before making a decision, check out the updated MLB predictions, trends and analysis of the market from SportyTrader.