Danila Yurov has been one of the potential centerpieces in a possible Dylan Larkin trade between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild. The 22-year-old right wing is the young forward Minnesota keeps putting into its offers, and he is the piece those talks keep getting stuck on.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin could pivot to other options if Detroit keeps playing hardball. Could Yurov be traded to a different team instead?

Oct 29, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (53) skates with the puck in front of Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt (30) and forward Danila Yurov (22) in the third period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Montreal Canadiens Could Pivot From Larkin to Danila Yurov

The Montreal Canadiens have been interested in trading for Larkin, but Larkin has not cleared them as a destination. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported in October that Larkin’s approved trade list had grown to 10 teams and still “does not include Montreal at this point.” That leaves the Canadiens hunting for a center they can actually get.

Nestor Quixtan of heavy.com thinks that Montreal could potentially go after Yurov in a trade assuming Larkin does not work out for them. Quixtan wrote, “Yurov is another intriguing possibility. The Minnesota Wild forward has reportedly been discussed as a major piece in Minnesota’s pursuit of Larkin. That alone tells us he is viewed as a valuable young asset, even if the Wild would be reluctant to move him for anything other than a significant upgrade.”

If Montreal were to acquire Yurov instead of Larkin, it would pull Minnesota’s most talked-about trade chip off the board and foil Detroit’s potential plans to send Larkin to the Wild.

Detroit Has Already Balked at a Yurov-Centered Offer

Detroit is not sold on Yurov as the headline piece coming back. Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco reported on Oct. 30 that the Wild “have been dangling center Danila Yurov as the centerpiece of a trade; clearly that hasn’t moved the needle enough for the Red Wings,” and that one assistant general manager told the outlet that Yurov and prospect Charlie Stramel “aren’t going to net the Wild Larkin.” TSN’s Darren Dreger has put interim general manager Shawn Horcoff’s asking price at two “A”-quality prospects, an NHL-ready top-nine forward and a first-round pick.

A Dylan Larkin Trade Without Yurov Changes Detroit’s Return

If Detroit were to miss out on Yurov, there is a good chance that the Red Wings would either have to take just draft picks from the Wild for Larkin, or they would have to look elsewhere to trade him. There is no doubt that Detroit wants young talent in return for Larkin. Minnesota and Detroit have not agreed to any trade yet for him. Take Yurov out of the conversation and the Wild may not have a package left worth Detroit’s time.