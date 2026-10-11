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Canadiens Fans Send Dylan Larkin a Message During Game vs. Red Wings

Canadiens fans Dylan Larkin
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The Dylan Larkin trade saga took an interesting turn Saturday night, and Montreal Canadiens fans made sure the Detroit Red Wings heard their message loud and clear. Just seconds into the game at the Bell Centre, fans began chanting “We want Larkin!” as the Detroit center took the ice against Montreal.

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According to TVA Nouvelles, some Canadiens fans were already holding signs during warmups expressing their desire to see Larkin traded to Montreal. The chants began almost immediately after puck drop and were reportedly repeated at points early in the game.

Canadiens Fans Make Their Pitch for Dylan Larkin

The unusual reception comes as Larkin’s future in Detroit remains uncertain following his trade request. The 30-year-old reportedly has a list of eight preferred trade destinations, but Montreal is not believed to be among them. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman put that list at around eight teams in late September, naming Vegas, Minnesota, Florida, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Colorado and Washington.

That apparently hasn’t stopped Canadiens fans from trying to recruit him themselves. With Montreal looking to strengthen its roster, adding an established center like Larkin would certainly create an intriguing one-two punch alongside Nick Suzuki.

Of course, enthusiastic fans chanting for a player doesn’t mean a trade is close, or that Larkin has changed his mind about playing in Montreal. Any potential deal would still require Detroit to receive an acceptable return and Larkin to approve the destination if necessary under his contract.

A Strange Scene for the Red Wings

For Detroit, Saturday’s chants were another reminder of how much attention Larkin’s situation has attracted around the NHL. Rather than simply watching their team face the Canadiens, Red Wings fans witnessed an opposing crowd openly campaigning to acquire one of Detroit’s most recognizable players.

Whether the chants influence anything remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Montreal fans aren’t being shy about wanting Dylan Larkin in a Canadiens uniform.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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