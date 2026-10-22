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TodayRed Wingsat VAN · 10:00 PMStarts in 8h 53m · ESPN+, DSN

The Canadiens Have Not Given Up on Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings carries the puck up ice
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The Montreal Canadiens have a trade offer ready and a fan base begging for Dylan Larkin. What they do not have is his permission.

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Larkin left every Canadian team, Montreal included, off the 10-team trade list he gave the Detroit Red Wings. Montreal still has not moved on.

Montreal Has an Offer Ready for Dylan Larkin

Daily Faceoff’s David Pagnotta said on Daily Faceoff LIVE on Oct. 14 that the Canadiens are waiting on the player, not on the price.

“They are ready to pull the trigger on a move for Larkin,” Pagnotta said. “It’s just up to him and his family as to whether or not they want to go to Montreal, and, so far, the answer is still no.”

Pagnotta added that if Larkin and his family ever said yes, “he’ll be a Hab a few hours later.”

Pierre LeBrun Says Larkin’s Camp Sees a Fit

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, in a video posted Thursday, said the Canadiens have not closed the file.

“The Montreal Canadiens remain interested in Dylan Larkin if he ever changes his mind,” LeBrun said. “I think there are people in Larkin’s camp that also think that Montreal is a decent fit, but it’s not up to them, it’s up to Dylan Larkin.”

Montreal’s fan base made its own pitch on Oct. 10, when Bell Centre crowds chanted “We Want Larkin” with the Red Wings in town. Larkin called the moment “interesting” afterward and said he never would have imagined hearing it in that building.

Every Team on Dylan Larkin’s List Plays in the U.S.

The 10 teams Larkin listed are the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals, the Florida Panthers, the Minnesota Wild, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Dallas Stars, the Utah Mammoth, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche. All 10 play in the United States, and that is not an accident: a source told ESPN, which first reported the expanded list, that Larkin is not looking for a trade to a Canadian team.

So Montreal is left with the offer, the fan base and no way in. It would be a major shock if Larkin reconsidered now. The Canadiens are not acting like a team that has given up on him anyway.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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