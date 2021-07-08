Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher has home broken into while playing in Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Sharing is caring!

It has been a rough 24 hours or so for Montreal Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher.

First, he and his Canadiens teammates fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning to lose the Stanley Cup, and then, according to a Tik Tok video posted by Gallagher, he came home to find out that he had been robbed. (We assume this means his home was broken into)

Tomorrow is a new day, Brendan. Keep your head up.

Man Brendan Gallagher having a TOUGH week (s/t @EricEngels) pic.twitter.com/KsjxZpYZC1 — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) July 8, 2021