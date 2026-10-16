For weeks, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has been under fire as his unit struggled to slow down opposing offenses. But following Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, an opposing coach has offered a perspective that Lions fans might not have expected.

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Arizona offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was impressed by what Sheppard threw at his offense.

And when you examine exactly what Detroit accomplished, there is reason to believe the Lions may have discovered a defensive approach worth building upon as they prepare for their NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard watches a play against Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cardinals Coach Praises Kelvin Sheppard’s Defensive Strategy

Speaking about Detroit’s approach against Arizona, Hackett admitted that the Lions presented something he rarely encounters.

“That was pretty unique,” Hackett said while describing Detroit’s defensive strategy. “But yeah, it was fascinating.”

What impressed Hackett wasn’t simply Detroit’s ability to pressure quarterback Jacoby Brissett. It was Sheppard’s willingness to devote additional defenders to Arizona’s two most important receiving threats, tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson, on critical passing downs.

Through five games, McBride and Wilson had commanded about 55% of Arizona’s targets between them, 106 of the team’s 194. Rather than allowing those two players to determine the outcome on third down, Detroit frequently used bracket coverage to make Brissett search for other options.

The result was a Cardinals offense that struggled to sustain drives after its opening possession.

Arizona failed on 10 of its 18 third-down opportunities, including a stretch of five consecutive three-and-outs. Detroit’s defense created repeated opportunities for Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense to take control of the game.

And perhaps most importantly, it demonstrated that Sheppard was willing to adjust his strategy to exploit an opponent’s specific weakness.

Detroit’s Defensive Adjustment Could Be Bigger Than One Victory

The significance of Hackett’s comments becomes even more interesting when considering what Sheppard was dealing with before the Arizona game.

Through four contests, Detroit had surrendered an NFL-record 1,227 passing yards, and questions surrounding the defensive coordinator were becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

We previously examined how Sheppard identified Detroit’s recurring explosive plays as the defense’s biggest problem. Opposing quarterbacks had repeatedly exploited breakdowns in coverage, leaving the Lions vulnerable even when their defensive front generated pressure.

Against Arizona, however, the defense presented Brissett with a different challenge.

Detroit wasn’t necessarily trying to eliminate every possible completion. Instead, Sheppard focused on removing Arizona’s preferred options when the Cardinals needed to extend possessions.

That distinction matters.

Winning the Downs That Decide Games

A defense can surrender yardage and still control a game if it consistently wins critical downs. By preventing Arizona from repeatedly feeding its most dependable receivers in obvious passing situations, Detroit created a path to getting off the field without requiring every defensive back to win individual matchups.

And Arizona’s players clearly noticed the difference.

In a separate examination of how the Cardinals were struggling to free their receivers, Brissett acknowledged the unusual coverage Detroit deployed.

“Last week was crazy, something I haven’t seen in a while in this league,” Brissett said.

The quarterback also characterized the extra defensive attention as a sign of respect for McBride and Wilson.

When opposing players and coaches are still discussing your defensive approach days after a game, something clearly got their attention.

What Does This Mean for the Lions Against Green Bay?

Now comes the difficult part.

Detroit returns from its bye week to face the Packers on October 25, and Sheppard won’t necessarily have the luxury of facing an offense as concentrated around two receiving threats as Arizona’s.

Green Bay presents different personnel, formations, and offensive challenges. Attempting to duplicate the exact same game plan simply because it worked against the Cardinals could leave other areas of Detroit’s defense exposed.

But the underlying principle deserves consideration.

If Sheppard can identify the players or concepts Green Bay depends upon in high-leverage situations, he may be able to design similarly aggressive coverage adjustments without abandoning the Lions’ overall defensive structure.

That’s especially important for a secondary that has been forced to rely on inexperienced players while dealing with injuries.

Rather than demanding that every defender consistently win difficult one-on-one assignments, carefully designed coverage help could give Detroit a better opportunity to survive against quality quarterbacks.

Of course, one impressive performance doesn’t erase a month of defensive struggles. The Lions still need to demonstrate that they can execute their assignments consistently against stronger competition.

But there’s something encouraging about an opposing offensive coordinator acknowledging that Detroit’s approach caught him off guard.

Dan Campbell’s Faith in Kelvin Sheppard Gets an Important Boost

After Detroit’s difficult start defensively, there were legitimate questions about whether Dan Campbell might need to make changes to his coaching staff.

Instead, Campbell continued expressing confidence in his defensive coordinator.

We recently highlighted how Campbell publicly defended Sheppard following the victory over Arizona, reinforcing his belief that Detroit can correct its defensive problems without making a major coaching change.

Hackett’s comments provide another reason to believe that confidence could be justified.

The Lions haven’t suddenly transformed into an elite defense, and there is still considerable work ahead. However, Detroit demonstrated against Arizona that it can win with more than individual talent and an effective pass rush.

Sheppard showed that he can develop a targeted plan, trust his players to execute it, and force an opponent to operate outside its comfort zone.

If that becomes a consistent part of Detroit’s defensive identity, the Lions could look much different during the second half of the season.

And considering how dangerous their offense already is, that could be exactly what Detroit needs to make a serious run at another NFC North title.