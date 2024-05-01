fb
Jeff Bilbrey

Cardinals vs Tigers Showdown, May 1, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Tigers Notes

As Detroit Tigers step into Comerica Park on May 1st, they find themselves slightly ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in their respective division standings. The Tigers hold a 16-13 record compared to the Cardinals at 14-15, showcasing a tight contest that could go either way. Detroit’s recent offensive surge, especially in their latest game where they put up 11 runs, has set a promising tone for this matchup.

On the flip side, the Cardinals are trying to find consistent production at the plate, as their offense currently sits in the lower tier of the league. Their recent pitching also poses concern, with a substantial number of runs allowed in their last outing. This upcoming game will be a critical test for both clubs, with potential rebound or continued momentum at stake.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Tigers

How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers

The Detroit Tigers will face off against the Cardinals on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 1:10 PM. Fans eager to catch the action can stream the game on ESPN+. For those on the go, the game will be available on Detroit’s WXYT-FM (97.1 FM).

St. Louis Cardinals (14-16) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-13)

When: Wednesday, May 1

Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, Mich.)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), MLB.TV, Bally Sports App

  • Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Odds

As we approach game time, the betting landscape for the Cardinals versus Tigers matchup shows varied odds. The Cardinals are favored with a run line of -1.5, with odds ranging from +138 to +185, indicating different levels of payout potential across bookmakers. The over/under for the game is consistently set at 9, with the juice on the under at -110, suggesting a balanced view from the odds makers on the total runs scored. This setup indicates an intriguing contest that’s expected to captivate bettors. For more detailed betting odds, visit Picks found at PickDawgz.

Cardinals 9u-110
Tigers -1.5 +185

Information regarding spreads, money lines, and over/under for these games will be updated as they become available. Odds found at PickDawgz.

Cardinals vs Tigers Predictions

riley greene cardinals vs tigers

Detroit’s bats, particularly those of Riley Greene and Mark Canha, need to continue their recent dominance to support Maeda’s efforts. If the Tigers’ pitching can hold firm against the Cardinals’ 27th-ranked offense, Detroit should be able to edge out a victory. Predictive analysis leans towards a home-field advantage, and it might just be a safe bet to back the Tigers on the money line.

More

This Cardinals vs Tigers game is not just about the season’s statistics—it’s also about individual feats and building momentum. Riley Greene’s home run streak against NL Central opponents and Maeda’s solid record against the NL could play a pivotal role. Additionally, the Tigers’ league standings in triples and ERA are points of interest for fans tracking the team’s progress. Conversely, the Cardinals’ power at the plate will be tested, as they rank towards the bottom for home runs this season.

All eyes will be on Comerica Park as both teams vie for an essential win to boost their standings early in the season.

Jeff Bilbrey
