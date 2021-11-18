Carlos Correa may have just given hint as to where he will sign mega deal

by

EVERYBODY is on pins and needles as they wait to find out where free agent All-Star SS Carlos Correa will sign.

Well, Correa may or may not have just given a hint as to where he will sign what is expected to be a long-term deal that will pay him $30 million or more per season.

As you can see below, @DejounteJackson on Twitter pointed out that Correa just followed a bunch of Detroit Tigers players on Instagram.

Stay tuned, folks!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.