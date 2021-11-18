Carlos Correa may have just given hint as to where he will sign mega deal

EVERYBODY is on pins and needles as they wait to find out where free agent All-Star SS Carlos Correa will sign.

Well, Correa may or may not have just given a hint as to where he will sign what is expected to be a long-term deal that will pay him $30 million or more per season.

As you can see below, @DejounteJackson on Twitter pointed out that Correa just followed a bunch of Detroit Tigers players on Instagram.

Stay tuned, folks!

Carlos Correa just followed a ton of tigers players on Instagram, coincidence or nah? — Zac Casanova (@DejounteJackson) November 18, 2021

Here you go pic.twitter.com/PfpebaNAK4 — Zac Casanova (@DejounteJackson) November 18, 2021