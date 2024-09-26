Carlos Pena Loses His Mind In Booth As Spencer Torkelson Hits Bomb vs. Rays [Video]

On Wednesday night at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers added a pivotal win to their season as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1. But it was a particular moment in the game that set the booth on fire—literally. With the Tigers leading 3-1, first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who has been battling a slump, launched a clutch 2-run homer to put the game firmly out of reach for the Rays. And no one was more excited about it than former Tiger Carlos Pena.

Carlos Pena's Electric Reaction to Spencer Torkelson’s Blast

As Torkelson connected with the pitch and sent it soaring, Carlos Pena, who was in the Bally Sports Detroit booth with Kirk Gibson and Jason Benetti, absolutely lost it. The moment Torkelson made contact, Pena jumped out of his seat in an explosion of excitement, celebrating the big hit like a fan in the stands. His energy was contagious, and the booth erupted as they watched the ball sail over the fence.

Pena’s enthusiastic reaction perfectly captured the energy at Comerica Park, where fans were eager to see Torkelson break out of his slump and help push the Tigers closer to a playoff spot. It was a thrilling moment not just for Torkelson and Tigers fans, but for anyone who enjoys the passion and joy of the game.

Tigers Cut Magic Number to 3

The Tigers' 7-1 victory over the Rays was crucial as they continue their playoff push. With the win, Detroit cut their magic number to 3, putting them in prime position to clinch a wild card spot as the regular season nears its conclusion. Torkelson’s homer was the knockout blow, and it was clear that everyone in the booth knew how big the moment was for the Tigers and their young first baseman.

Watch the Moment

The video of Carlos Pena’s reaction is a must-see for Tigers fans and baseball enthusiasts alike. It captures the thrill of the game and the electric atmosphere inside the booth as the team inches closer to the postseason. Torkelson’s homer, combined with the reaction from Pena and the Tigers’ dominant win, made for an unforgettable night at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are on the verge of locking up their playoff spot, and if they continue to get key hits like Torkelson’s bomb, you can expect more thrilling moments from both the team and the booth as they look to make some noise in October.