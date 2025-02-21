Thursday, February 20, 2025
Detroit Lions

Carlton Davis Divulges What Dan Campbell Told Lions Players After Loss to Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions‘ cornerback Carlton Davis is facing free agency in a couple of weeks, but his recent comments suggest he may be interested in returning to Detroit for another season.

The Lowdown

  • During an appearance on the Slightly Decent podcast, Davis spent several minutes praising Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
  • Davis recalled a key moment from Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where a critical clock management mistake led to a 10-second runoff and a missed opportunity for a field goal. Despite the mistake, Campbell took full responsibility for the loss, which Davis found deeply impressive.

Carlton Davis on Dan Campbell’s Accountability:

“He went in the locker room. Bro, he was crying. He was like, ‘Blame your coach.’ He was really like, ‘Blame your coach. You can blame me. You can blame me,’” Davis said.
“He took full accountability. I have never in my, what, 20 years of playing football have ever had a coach just say, ‘I lost the game for y’all.’ And there’s plenty of other plays guys could’ve made.”

Campbell publicly echoed these sentiments after the game, saying, “Their head coach cost them this week.”

Carlton Davis on Dan Campbell’s Personal Approach:

Davis also appreciated Campbell’s personal touch, noting that the head coach made an effort to recognize and praise players for their performances.

“Dan, he’s the type to talk to you damn near every day: at practice, just walking through the locker room,” Davis explained.

“He’ll just say that to you. After the game like, ‘Boy, you’re more than just a cover corner. You’re physical, too!’ And he’ll say that in front of the whole team. He’ll praise you in front of the whole team. That’s the first time a coach has ever did that.”

Davis also highlighted how Campbell recognizes unsung efforts, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown’s excellent blocking, which often goes under the radar.

Carlton Davis on Campbell’s Impact:

“He a real one. He’s my favorite head coach—I ain’t gonna lie—that I done played for,” Davis said.

“That’s why I was out there trying to break my jaw for him.”

Davis, who has played under iconic coaches like Todd Bowles, Bruce Arians, and Gus Malzahn, noted that none of them compare to Campbell’s leadership.

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Carlton Davis' Free Agency: Davis is approaching free agency and has expressed a strong connection to Dan Campbell and the Lions.
  • Dan Campbell's Leadership: Campbell’s leadership and personal approach have earned the respect of players like Davis.

For more insights into Carlton Davis' thoughts on Dan Campbell and his future with the Lions, listen to the full podcast here.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
