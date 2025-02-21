Carlton Davis Divulges What Dan Campbell Told Lions Players After Loss to Commanders

Detroit Lions‘ cornerback Carlton Davis is facing free agency in a couple of weeks, but his recent comments suggest he may be interested in returning to Detroit for another season.

The Lowdown

During an appearance on the Slightly Decent podcast, Davis spent several minutes praising Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Davis recalled a key moment from Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where a critical clock management mistake led to a 10-second runoff and a missed opportunity for a field goal. Despite the mistake, Campbell took full responsibility for the loss, which Davis found deeply impressive.

Carlton Davis on Dan Campbell’s Accountability:

“He went in the locker room. Bro, he was crying. He was like, ‘Blame your coach.’ He was really like, ‘Blame your coach. You can blame me. You can blame me,’” Davis said.

“He took full accountability. I have never in my, what, 20 years of playing football have ever had a coach just say, ‘I lost the game for y’all.’ And there’s plenty of other plays guys could’ve made.”

Campbell publicly echoed these sentiments after the game, saying, “Their head coach cost them this week.”

Carlton Davis on Dan Campbell’s Personal Approach:

Davis also appreciated Campbell’s personal touch, noting that the head coach made an effort to recognize and praise players for their performances.

“Dan, he’s the type to talk to you damn near every day: at practice, just walking through the locker room,” Davis explained.

“He’ll just say that to you. After the game like, ‘Boy, you’re more than just a cover corner. You’re physical, too!’ And he’ll say that in front of the whole team. He’ll praise you in front of the whole team. That’s the first time a coach has ever did that.”

Davis also highlighted how Campbell recognizes unsung efforts, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown’s excellent blocking, which often goes under the radar.

Carlton Davis on Campbell’s Impact:

“He a real one. He’s my favorite head coach—I ain’t gonna lie—that I done played for,” Davis said.

“That’s why I was out there trying to break my jaw for him.”

Davis, who has played under iconic coaches like Todd Bowles, Bruce Arians, and Gus Malzahn, noted that none of them compare to Campbell’s leadership.

