Carlton Davis Has NSFW Message For Analysts Doubting Detroit Lions

Following the Detroit Lions' dramatic 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, cornerback Carlton Davis had a strong and unfiltered message for anyone still doubting his team’s success. After a win that extended their franchise-record 11-game win streak, Davis made it clear that external opinions won’t shake the Lions’ focus as they continue their march toward the playoffs.

Carlton Davis' Bold Statement: Blocking Out the Noise

“Excuse my language, but we don’t give a f— about what they’re saying on the outside,” Davis said, addressing the constant noise from media outlets and analysts who have questioned the Lions' legitimacy as a Super Bowl contender. His passionate response was a clear statement: the team isn’t listening to the outside chatter, no matter how loud it gets.

Focusing on What Matters: Team Goals Over External Opinions

Davis continued, emphasizing the importance of ignoring distractions and staying grounded in the team’s goals. “Like, it doesn’t matter to us. The talk shows, the analysts, like, that’s their job to stir this up, but it’s our job to stay focused and do what we do.” His words reflected the mentality that has defined this Lions team throughout their remarkable season—focused, determined, and unbothered by external opinions.

A Game to Remember: Lions Beat Packers 34-31

The win over the Packers was yet another example of the Lions' resilience and grit. Despite facing a Green Bay team that was determined to fight back, Detroit kept their composure and sealed the win with a last-second field goal by Jake Bates. With the victory, the Lions now sit at 12-1, firmly in control of the NFC’s playoff race and chasing their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Davis’ Confidence: Leading the Lions’ Charge

Davis’s bold comments underscore the Lions’ confidence heading into the final stretch of the season. As the team continues to prove their doubters wrong, it’s clear that they are focused on doing things their way—on their terms, and with no distractions.

The victory against the Packers was more than just a win—it was another statement that the Detroit Lions are for real. And with players like Carlton Davis leading the charge, they’re more determined than ever to let their play on the field do the talking.