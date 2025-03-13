Carlton Davis III Explains Why He Left Detroit Lions for New England Patriots

Yeah, we know exactly why he left, and we don't blame him.

In his first media session with the New England Patriots, former Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis opened up about why he decided to leave Detroit for a three-year, $60 million contract. Davis, who joins former Lions D-Line coach Terrell Williams in New England, reflected on the opportunity for a new chapter in his career.

A New Opportunity

“Me being a priority. Being able to come here and do something historical here in a historical place,” Davis said, explaining what ultimately led to his decision. “I’ve always been a fan of Mike (Vrabel), even down in Tennessee. Big T (Terrell Williams) coming here and being a DC. Just knowing how he was as a coach, understanding the room I am coming into, the talent I could play with, and just the ability to be able to come somewhere and build something from where I started.”

A Fond Farewell to Detroit

Davis also spoke highly of his time in Detroit, saying, “Legacy was big for me in Detroit. I had a good run with them. I can’t lie, I had a good season with them. It was a lot of fun with those guys.” However, despite his successful tenure in Detroit, he felt the need for a new challenge, one where he could step up as a leader and help build a successful future.

The Decision to Lead

“I wanted to be somewhere where I felt like I was a priority, to be somewhere where I could come here and build and I could be a leader,” Davis explained. “In this league, there’s a short time, and you want to make it really efficient.”

Though he praised the Lions for their progress, Davis acknowledged that the opportunity to be a part of something new in New England was what ultimately motivated him to make the move. “Detroit has a great thing going (too), but I feel like we have a great thing going here.”

Davis’ departure marks the end of his short tenure in Detroit, but it also signals the beginning of a new chapter with the Patriots, where he will look to make an impact and help build a defense that aims for greatness.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

