Carlton Davis III Takes To Social Media To Thank Detroit

When he takes the field for the first time in the 2025 season, Carlton Davis III will be wearing his third different jersey in as many years as he has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots. Davis, of course, played for the Detroit Lions in 2024, but he followed the money to New England rather than sticking in the Motor City on a lesser deal.
Carlton Davis Thanks Detroit
Following the news that he is headed to New England Davis took to Instagram to thank Detroit.
“Thank you Detroit,” Davis posted to his Instagram story.
Bottom Line: Davis Has Already Been Replaced
According to reports, the Lions made a last-ditch effort to re-sign Carlton Davis III, but he decided to take more money to sign with the Patriots. Not long after the news broke that Davis was leaving town, the Lions found a replacement as they are reportedly signing CB D.J. Reed to a 3-year, $48 million deal.
W.G. Brady
