Carlton Davis Reveals What Cost the Lions a Super Bowl Run

When Carlton Davis takes the field on Sunday, Feb. 8, it will mark the second Super Bowl appearance of his career.

But in his mind, it should be number three.

Now a key piece of the New England Patriots’ defense, the former Detroit Lions cornerback isn’t hiding how strongly he feels about how last season ended in Detroit, especially considering where the Lions were before injuries derailed everything.

Detroit Was Rolling Before the Injury Bug Hit

Davis was Detroit’s No. 1 cornerback last season and a major reason the defense held together early in the year. Everything changed in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, when Davis suffered a broken jaw that ended his season.

At the time, the Lions were 11–1, cruising toward the top seed in the NFC. They eventually finished 15–2, locked up home-field advantage, and looked every bit like a Super Bowl favorite.

Then the postseason arrived, and so did the injury report.

Detroit’s playoff opener against Washington turned into a nightmare, with Davis and four other defensive starters sidelined. The Commanders took full advantage, hanging a season-high 45 points on the Lions and converting three massive fourth-down attempts along the way.

“It Should Have Been Two Straight”

Davis hasn’t let go of that moment.

“It should have been two straight [years I’m here], for sure,” Davis said via the Detroit Free Press. “I think about that a lot. That’s just how the NFL goes sometimes.”

For Davis, it wasn’t about scheme or preparation. It was about availability.

“You got a great team, great coaching staff, great culture,” he said. “But sometimes the team can be — injuries. Injuries, that’s the name of the game. It’s who can be healthiest the longest, and usually the team that wins it is the healthiest team.”

A Defense Held Together by Tape — Until It Couldn’t

Davis wasn’t alone on the sideline.

Detroit’s defense was missing Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Marcus Davenport, Derrick Barnes, and Alex Anzalone at various points down the stretch. All but Anzalone missed the Commanders game, leaving the Lions shorthanded against a Washington offense that attacked relentlessly.

“I felt like I definitely could have helped out if I was playing in that game,” Davis said. “So, yeah, along with the other guys, like myself, Aidan, we had so many guys out. Alim. It was just so many guys.”

That loss still stings, especially knowing how dominant the Lions looked when healthy.

Watching From Afar — and Wondering What If

Now, Davis is preparing for another Super Bowl run with New England, coming off a huge interception in the AFC Divisional Round. He’s doing what elite players do: competing for championships wherever they line up.

Still, Detroit hasn’t left his mind.

The culture. The roster. The opportunity.

In Davis’ eyes, the Lions didn’t miss their window; it was taken from them by timing and injuries. And as he chases another ring, he can’t help but believe that if things had broken just a little differently, he’d be playing in his third Super Bowl, not his second.