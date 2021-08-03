Carmelo Anthony takes his talents to Hollywood to join LeBron James

The No. 1 and No. 3 overall NBA Draft picks from the legendary 2003 NBA Draft have finally joined forces.

Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, teaming up with LeBron James as the Lakers will attempt to win their second championship in three years.

Free agent F Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager Bay Frazier tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Anthony, who was drafted 3rd overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2003, played last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is a 10-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA Team member.

With the addition of Russell Westbrook along with Anthony, LeBron James has his eyes set on another title with a super team.