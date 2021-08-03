Carmelo Anthony takes his talents to Hollywood to join LeBron James

by

The No. 1 and No. 3 overall NBA Draft picks from the legendary 2003 NBA Draft have finally joined forces.

Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, teaming up with LeBron James as the Lakers will attempt to win their second championship in three years.

Anthony, who was drafted 3rd overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2003, played last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is a 10-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA Team member.

With the addition of Russell Westbrook along with Anthony, LeBron James has his eyes set on another title with a super team.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.