Detroit Red Wings News

Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster self-quarantines shortly after working Detroit game

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster John Forslund has announced that he’s currently in self-quarantine.

Forslund had recently broadcast at Little Caesars Arena earlier this week, and ironically stayed in the same hotel room as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Jazz left Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac Hotel after playing the Pistons on Saturday. The Hurricanes checked into the hotel then prior to their matchup against the Red Wings this past Tuesday.

“It’s serious,” Forslund told the News & Observer Friday. “We’ve got to listen to what we’re supposed to do. And act accordingly. You know me. I can be as sarcastic as anybody. Initially, we were all kind of in the same boat. And now look where we are. It’s a serious thing. You just hope and pray everybody’s going to be OK. What I’m going through is no big deal, because there are people who are going to have complications.”

Forslund is confined to his basement in suburban North Carolina, and hasn’t been able to be tested yet.

I can’t get tested, that’s the thing,” said Forslund. “I’m like everybody else. That’s the problem right now, as a country.”

He’s yet to show any symptoms and will remain quarantined for the next 10 days to see if any symptoms develop.

– – Quotes via Helene Elliott of The Los Angeles Times – –

