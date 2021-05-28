Carolina Hurricanes eliminate Nashville Predators in OT [VIDEO]

It was certainly a wild Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators, with four of the six games requiring extra time.

Tonight was no different, and it was Carolina getting the job done to send Nashville packing. Jaccob Slavin’s shot from the top of the right face-off circle eluded goaltender Juuse Saros, advancing Carolina to Round 2.

