On Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes were in Tennessee and they made the most of their trip by defeating the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime to move on to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Friday morning, whoever runs the Hurricanes Twitter account decided to troll the Predators by tweeting out a hilarious photo featuring three photoshopped banners.

Check it out!

A banner night in Nashville pic.twitter.com/OjxqDwmLOV — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 28, 2021