Carolina Panthers coach may have leaked No. 1 Pick

The Carolina Panthers are set to make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and all indications suggest that they have their sights set on former Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud. The Panthers recently sent almost their entire staff to watch Stroud's pro day in Columbus, Ohio, where Panthers' quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was seen chatting with Stroud about shooting hoops. However, McCown may have inadvertently spilled the beans about the team's draft plans when he said, “Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court” to Stroud. This comment suggests that Stroud may indeed end up in Charlotte and that the Panthers' top pick has been all but confirmed.

Key Points:

Many expect the Panthers to select C.J. Stroud as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers sent almost their entire staff to Stroud's pro day, including new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

McCown may have inadvertently revealed the Panthers' draft plans when he suggested that Stroud might end up in Charlotte.

The Panthers still have pro days for Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, but Stroud appears to be their top preference.

Did #Panthers coach Josh McCown tell CJ Stroud: “Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court.” ?



👀pic.twitter.com/an4SsDGZ1H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023

Big Picture: Carolina Panthers may have their quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a bold move by trading a ton of draft capital along with star wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This move shows the team's commitment to finding their franchise quarterback, which has been a major priority for them in recent years. While there are still other prospects that the team is considering, all signs point to them selecting C.J. Stroud with their top pick. McCown's comment may have confirmed this, but the team will likely keep their options open until the draft.

Bottom Line: The Panthers will select a QB with the No. 1 overall pick

- Advertisement -

The Carolina Panthers' trade for the No. 1 overall pick shows just how much they value finding their franchise quarterback. With multiple top prospects available, including C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson, the team has a major decision to make.