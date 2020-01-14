Carolina Panthers hiring of LSU’s Joe Brady is big win for Detroit Lions

On Monday night, Joe Brady was winning a National Championship with the LSU Tigers and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady is telling people that the Carolina Panthers are hiring him to be their offensive coordinator.

So, how is Brady heading to the Panthers a big win for the Detroit Lions?

Well, it is pretty simple. When the Panthers announced they were hiring Matt Rhule to be their next head coach, the thought was that he would poach Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan to be his OC.

Ryan, who is 47, was hired by Lions head coach Matt Patricia prior to the 2019 season. During the season, Ryan did an outstanding job working with Matthew Stafford and the Lions backups (Jeff Driskel and David Blough) under OC Darrell Bevell.

It is just a matter of time before Ryan is hired for an OC job but until his time comes, we are more than happy to have him in Detroit.