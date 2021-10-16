Carolina Panthers make big announcement regarding Christian McCaffrey

For the past couple of weeks, the Carolina Panthers have been hoping to get Pro Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey back from his hamstring injury but that has not happened.

Now, according to reports, the Panthers have placed McCaffrey on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three more games.

Tough break for the Panthers.

