Carolina Panthers plan to make “aggressive” offer for Deshaun Watson

On Friday, news broke that Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not be facing criminal charges in connection with the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

With that news coming out, there have been reports that multiple teams who have been waiting to see how things played out with Watson, will likely make an offer.

Just moments ago, David Newton of ESPN reported that the Carolina Panthers plan to make an “aggressive offer” for Watson.

From ESPN:

The Carolina Panthers will make an “aggressive” offer for Deshaun Watson as soon as the Houston quarterback waives his no-trade clause for them to negotiate with the Texans, a league source told ESPN.

An issue with having the clause waived is not anticipated, the source said.

The Panthers attempted to trade for Watson, 26, early last offseason before reports surfaced of 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct against the three-time Pro Bowl selection. They backed off after that.

Nation, where do you think Watson will play in 2022?