Carolina Panthers Poach Linebacker From Detroit Lions

The Carolina Panthers are making moves to bolster their roster, and their latest addition comes at the expense of the Detroit Lions. According to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have signed linebacker Cam Gill off the Lions' practice squad, providing much-needed help to their defense.

Help on the way for Carolina: Sources say the #Panthers are signing LB Cam Gill off the #Lions practice squad and DT Jonathan Harris off the #Dolphins practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2024

Gill, who had been part of the Lions' practice squad this season, will now get the opportunity to contribute on the active roster in Carolina. Known for his speed and aggressiveness, Gill has the potential to make an impact in the Panthers' linebacker corps, which has faced issues and inconsistency throughout the season.

Gill originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner College, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time in Tampa Bay, he saw limited action but managed to contribute on special teams and in certain defensive packages. He even earned a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in the 2020 season. The Lions added him to their practice squad with hopes of developing his skills further, but now he'll have a chance to prove himself with more playing time in Carolina.

The Panthers, currently struggling at 1-6, are clearly looking to add depth to their defensive unit as they attempt to turn things around. In addition to Gill, they also signed defensive tackle Jonathan Harris off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad, further emphasizing their need for reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

For the Lions, losing Gill to the Panthers is a minor setback, but they’ll need to continue to focus on their own defensive depth as they chase a playoff berth.