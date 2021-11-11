Carolina Panthers sign free agent QB Cam Newton

The reunion is now a reality.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are signing Cam Newton.

Newton met with the Panthers front office on Thursday and they came to an agreement.

Big-time reunion: The #Panthers are signing former franchise QB Cam Newton after the meeting with Carolina brass today. Thanks to the Sam Darnold injury, Cam is back with the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year…includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021