Carolina Panthers sign free agent QB Cam Newton

The reunion is now a reality.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are signing Cam Newton.
Newton met with the Panthers front office on Thursday and they came to an agreement.
Big-time reunion: The #Panthers are signing former franchise QB Cam Newton after the meeting with Carolina brass today. Thanks to the Sam Darnold injury, Cam is back with the #Panthers.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021
Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year…includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021