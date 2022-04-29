Carolina Panthers trade into 3rd Round of 2022 NFL Draft to select QB

The Carolina Panthers have traded into the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to reports, the Panthers have traded up to No. 94 (with the New England Patriots) and they have selected QB Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

The Panthers have reportedly traded No. 137 and a future 3rd-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for No. 94.

Nation, do you think this is a good fit?