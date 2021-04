Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Carolina Panthers have traded QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick.

This comes as no surprise whatsoever as this has been a rumored move for some time now.

The #Panthers are trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to the #Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021