Carolina Panthers WR DJ Chark shocking contract details revealed

Earlier today, news broke that former Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark has agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers. Earlier in the offseason, there was chatter that Chark could end up landing a $10 million deal in free agency, but that was not the case. According to a report from Ari Meirov, Chark will sign a 1-year, shockingly low $5 million guaranteed deal with the Panthers. It is unknown if the Lions made Chark an offer to return to the Motor City for the 2023 season, but if they did, it would be interesting to see what that offer was.

Why it Matters for DJ Chark and the Carolina Panthers

Assuming that Meirov's report is accurate, and Chark only got a 1-year, $5 million guaranteed deal, it would be a very good deal for the Panthers, as many believed the former Lions WR would land more in free agency. That being said, Chark has not played a full season in forever, and a 1-year “prove-it” deal does seem fair.

Bottom Line: A new beginning for Chark

