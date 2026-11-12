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Carter Bear Is Producing While Detroit’s Offense Goes Quiet

Carter Bear on Detroit Red Wings draft night as Detroit searches for goals
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Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear scored two goals and recorded two assists for the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 6-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, which stretched his point streak to six games. Carter Bear has played 13 games at the AHL level this season and has five goals and 13 assists, along with a plus-9 rating, per the Griffins.

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With Bear playing well at the AHL level, the Red Wings offense has not had the same juice at the NHL level. Detroit has played in 19 games this season and has scored 49 total goals as a team, according to ESPN, and the Wings carry a four-game losing streak into Thursday night at Florida. Would Bear fix the Red Wings offensive issues at the NHL level now?

NHL: NHL Draft
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Carter Bear is selected as the 13th overall pick to the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bob Duff asked whether the Red Wings should invest in Carter Bear

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now put the question in front of Detroit on Wednesday, and he left it open rather than answering it. The answer below is ours, not his. Duff laid out how thin the scoring has gotten. Over the four-game losing streak the Wings have scored five goals, and they have fallen to 27th in the NHL at 2.58 goals per game. The Detroit News reported that the team’s leading goal scorers have gone cold through the skid.

Physically, Bear probably isn’t ready for the NHL. Traditionally, the Red Wings don’t rush their prospects to the show. But beggars can’t be choosers, and the Wings are begging for goals.

Bob Duff, Detroit Hockey Now

Detroit does not usually rush its young forwards

Duff is right on both counts. The Wings are begging for goals, and Detroit does not usually rush its kids. The second point is the one that should carry the day. Bear was the 13th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, he turned 20 last week, and he is 13 games into his first professional season. The last thing the Red Wings organization needs to do now is hand him his NHL debut on a team in the midst of a four-game losing streak, where the forwards around him cannot find the net either.

Grand Rapids is the right place for Bear right now

He is better off on a Grand Rapids team that is winning hockey games and letting him contribute to them. The Griffins are 11-2-1-1 and sit first in the AHL’s Central Division, per the league standings. Bear needs to be in a winning environment. This would not be the time to call him up.

Bear needs to keep scoring goals and recording assists down at the AHL level for at least the 2026-27 AHL season. If he continues to light it up down in the minors, then a different conversation could be had.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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