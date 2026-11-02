Carter Bear Is Producing Faster Than Detroit Has Room

Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear scored one goal and added two assists on Sunday as the Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves 5-1 at Allstate Arena. The three-point night leaves Bear with nine points in nine AHL games, a point a game in his first professional season.

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Bear has three goals and six assists with a plus-7 rating. He is 19 years old, and he was the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He also opened this season on Detroit’s injured non-roster list and was not activated until Oct. 9. Is it time for the Red Wings to call him up?

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Carter Bear is selected as the 13th overall pick to the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Carter Bear Is Next in Line After John Leonard’s Call-Up

Bear could be next in line for a promotion after the Red Wings recalled John Leonard from Grand Rapids on Sunday. For now, there is no room for the 19-year-old on Detroit’s roster. He has top-six potential in the future. Bear needs to play as much as possible at the AHL level until another injury opens a spot, which could warrant a call-up.

Who Carter Bear Would Have to Replace in Detroit

That is the part of the case worth spelling out. Detroit is 6-5-3 through 14 games and last in the Atlantic Division, so the room is at the bottom of the lineup, not the top. Sheldon Dries has no points in eight games. Keegan Kolesar has one point in 14. Carter Mazur and Nate Danielson have two apiece. That is the group Bear would be pushing out.

The Red Wings went a different direction on Sunday, and they had a reason. Leonard, 28, has seven points in six games for the Griffins this season, five of them goals, and he made the AHL Second All-Star Team last year. Detroit also recalled Dries under emergency conditions on Oct. 29 and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker on Oct. 30. Three call-ups in four days, and none of them was Bear.

Why Grand Rapids Is Still the Right Place for Carter Bear

For his confidence, Bear needs to play in the AHL. Once Detroit decides to call him up, he will need to be in the lineup every night for head coach Todd McLellan. What they can not do is call him up and sit him on the bench. Bear either needs to be playing down in the AHL or at the NHL level when ready.

There is no shortage of minutes for him in Grand Rapids. The Griffins are 8-1-1-1 with a seven-game point streak, and they host Texas on Wednesday night.