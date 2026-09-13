Red Wings First-Round Pick Makes Loud Statement Against Dallas

Carter Bear gave the Detroit Red Wings exactly the kind of opening performance they wanted from one of their most important young forwards.

Bear registered 10 shots on goal and an assist Saturday as Detroit rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to defeat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout in its Prospect Tournament opener at the BELFOR Training Center.

According to Detroit Hockey Now’s game report, Bear was Detroit’s most visible offensive player. His assist came on Jesse Kiiskinen’s second-period power-play goal, which tied the game 1-1. Bear started alongside Nate Danielson and Kiiskinen on Detroit’s top line.

Detroit eventually needed late goals from Noah Dower Nilsson and Théo Rochette before Trey Augustine made eight shootout saves and Kienan Draper scored the winner on the Red Wings’ eighth attempt.

Bear’s performance stood out even in a game loaded with notable prospects.

Bear Looked Like the Player Detroit Drafted

The Red Wings selected Bear 13th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft because of his combination of offensive instincts, competitiveness and willingness to attack difficult areas of the ice. Those traits were visible against Dallas.

Ten shots in one prospect game are not proof that Bear is ready for the NHL. They are evidence that he was consistently putting himself in position to create offense against better competition.

BREAKING: Carter Bear is ABSOLUTELY DOMINATING — by FAR the BEST player on the ice already!! Red Wings fans we HAVE ANOTHER Lucas Raymond that skates faster? 🤷🏼#LGRW pic.twitter.com/TrC1PgZyFE — THE BEER WINGS SPORT SHOW (@BWSShowLive) September 12, 2026

That’s particularly encouraging after Bear entered last year’s training camp still working his way back from an Achilles injury. Detroit’s official profile of Bear’s latest WHL season shows how well he responded afterward: 36 goals and 77 points in 53 games for Everett, followed by 22 points in 18 playoff games during the Silvertips’ WHL championship run.

Bear was already identified as one of Detroit’s primary players to watch when the Prospect Tournament roster was announced, and his opening game justified the attention.

Carter Bear is looking really sharp early in this first prospects game for the Red Wings#LGRW #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/ugyHiOOPiC — Hockeytown West Podcast (@HockeytownWpod) September 12, 2026

Detroit Gets Another Look Sunday

Bear’s next opportunity comes quickly.

The Red Wings prospects face Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Sunday, giving Detroit another chance to evaluate a player whose junior production has already established him as one of the organization’s more intriguing offensive prospects.

The tournament itself was never going to determine Bear’s NHL timeline. As noted in the preview of Detroit’s prospects to watch, the bigger question is how his game translates as the competition gets older, stronger and faster.

One game provides only a small answer.

But 10 shots, an assist and a constant offensive presence against Dallas qualify as a strong first one.