Carter Bear Sidelined Again With Upper-Body Injury

The Detroit Red Wings drafted left winger Carter Bear with the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he has been getting a long look this month. Bear skated on the third line for Monday’s preseason opener at Columbus, days after he made a statement against Dallas at Detroit’s prospect tournament.

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Then Detroit Free Press beat writer Helene St. James delivered an update that is not so positive for him. St. James said, “Red Wings forward Carter Bear dealing with upper-body injury, McLellan said he’s day-to-day, maybe a week.” Head coach Todd McLellan putting a week on it is the good news here. This is not a long-term situation.

Carter Bear Was Headed to Grand Rapids Anyway

Bear is not expected to make the Red Wings roster out of training camp. He is expected to open the 2026-27 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL.

Bear has spent the last four seasons with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL. In 53 regular season games last season, he scored 36 goals and recorded 41 assists with a plus-45 rating. In 18 postseason games, Bear scored seven goals and recorded 15 assists with a plus-22 rating.

He is one of the top prospects in the Red Wings system. The question is his health.

Bear Has a History of Injuries

There are Detroit fans who are concerned about Bear’s injury history. One of the key injuries hit him ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. dobberprospects.com reported on his timeline for the month of August 2025,

“August 2025 – The biggest concern heading into the draft for Bear was the injury he suffered this year in early March where he partially tore his achilles from a skate laceration. Despite that, he resumed skating ahead of schedule which quickly silenced any doubts surrounding his health on draft day. Since then, he’s signed his entry level contract with the Wings but is expected to return to the WHL for his D+1 season.” Related coverage Red Wings Open Preseason With McLellan’s Kid Line Read more →

Bear is a very talented player. The latest injury might just be day-to-day for him and maybe no longer than a week, but hopefully this doesn’t spill over into the AHL season. He is only 19 years old and Bear will need to stay healthy. If he can’t stay healthy at a young age, that becomes a problem for Detroit too.