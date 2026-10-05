Winger Carter Mazur is 24 years old and has played in just nine career games for the Detroit Red Wings. He has yet to appear in a game this season for Detroit. It was a surprise that Mazur was not in the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets during Sunday’s 3-2 loss.

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With the Red Wings 0-2 and both Marco Kasper and Dylan Larkin out with upper-body injuries, head coach Todd McLellan has more lineup decisions to make. Should Mazur be in the lineup when Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET?

Bob Duff Called Carter Mazur the Logical Choice

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now wrote about potential lineup changes for Detroit on Tuesday night against Ottawa. On Sunday, with Kasper out and Emmitt Finnie sliding from the wing to center, Duff wrote that inserting Mazur was the logical move, and that McLellan went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen instead.

Duff wrote:

“Minus Kasper for Sunday’s game, the logical choice would’ve been to insert winger Carter Mazur after Emmitt slid over from the wing to play center. Instead, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan opted to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as rearguard Andreas Englund made his Detroit debut. Other than the injured Larkin, Mazur and defenseman William Wallinder are the only Red Wings who’ve yet to play a regular-season game this season.”

It would be total coaching malpractice if Mazur is not in the lineup against the Senators. The 24-year-old has yet to score a goal or record an assist in his NHL career.

The Red Wings Have Nothing to Lose by Playing Mazur

With this team being 0-2, what do they have to lose in playing Mazur at this point? Maybe he would provide a spark on offense and maybe even help out on defense as well. The Red Wings need to find anything positive with this team and fast. If Mazur does not play on Tuesday night against Ottawa, it would be better if he was playing with the Grand Rapids Griffins.