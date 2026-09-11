Michigan Could Get Huge Boost for Oklahoma Game

Michigan could get one of its most intriguing young defenders back at a useful time.

Freshman defensive end Carter Meadows returned to practice this week after missing the season opener against Western Michigan with an undisclosed injury. Defensive ends coach Lewis Powell said Michigan is now “hoping” Meadows can play Saturday when the Wolverines host No. 11 Oklahoma.

That would give Michigan its first look at a freshman who generated considerable attention during fall camp before being ruled out of the opener.

Meadows brings unusual size to the edge. Michigan lists the freshman at 6-foot-7 and 252 pounds after he arrived from Gonzaga College High School in Maryland.

His return would also come as Michigan prepares to expand a defensive-end rotation that relied heavily on its top two options against Western Michigan.

Michigan Wants More Bodies in the Edge Rotation

Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley carried most of the workload in Week 1.

Nichols played 55 snaps while Daley played 43 in his first game since returning from an Achilles injury. Michigan’s defense was forced onto the field for 69 snaps as Western Michigan controlled possession for more than 40 minutes.

Powell wants that distribution to change against Oklahoma.

Michigan hopes to use five or six edge defenders Saturday, and Meadows could immediately become part of that group after returning to practice Tuesday, Powell told reporters.

Sophomore Nate Marshall is another candidate for additional work after playing only eight defensive snaps in the opener.

Adding Meadows would not necessarily mean a massive workload for the freshman. It would give Powell another option to keep Nichols and Daley fresher against an Oklahoma offense capable of extending possessions.

That matters against John Mateer, whose mobility forces edge defenders to rush with discipline rather than simply chase sacks.

Oklahoma’s Offensive Line Raises the Degree of Difficulty

The Wolverines are preparing for a considerably different challenge than the one they saw against Western Michigan.

Powell called Oklahoma’s offensive line “one of the best, if not the best” groups in the country. The Sooners return significant experience up front, including a group that entered the season with 63 combined career starts among five key linemen, according to Oklahoma’s official notes.

Michigan already knows what that unit can do. Oklahoma produced 408 yards against the Wolverines last season while keeping its offense on schedule for much of a 24-13 victory.

The rematch has taken on a different feel after Michigan barely survived Western Michigan while Oklahoma opened with a 51-0 win over UTEP. The betting market reacted accordingly, with the point spread swinging sharply toward the Sooners.

Meadows alone does not change that matchup.

Getting him back would give Michigan something it lacked last week: another talented edge defender capable of helping spread the workload against a much more demanding opponent.