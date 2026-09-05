Michigan Loses Five-Star Freshman for Saturday’s Opener

Michigan will open the 2026 season without one of the most intriguing young players on its defense.

Five-star freshman edge rusher Carter Meadows has been ruled out for Saturday night’s game against Western Michigan, according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press, who reported that a Michigan program spokesman confirmed Meadows’ status. No reason for his absence or timetable beyond Saturday’s game has been announced.

The news removes one player I was particularly interested in seeing during Kyle Whittingham’s debut. Meadows arrived at Michigan as a 6-foot-7, 252-pound freshman after being one of the headliners of the Wolverines’ 2026 recruiting class. Michigan lists him as a defensive end after signing him out of Gonzaga College High School.

More importantly, this wasn’t supposed to be a ceremonial freshman season. Meadows had been generating legitimate fall-camp buzz, with Michigan’s coaches repeatedly mentioning him among the young defensive players who had impressed.

Michigan has enough edge depth that losing Meadows shouldn’t force a major defensive reshuffle. John Henry Daley, Dominic Nichols, Nate Marshall and others give the Wolverines plenty of options. That depth was one reason Meadows cracking the rotation this quickly was interesting in the first place.

We recently looked at another five-star freshman, Savion Hiter, forcing his way into Michigan’s immediate plans, and tonight’s season opener against Western Michigan was supposed to give us our first real look at Meadows, too.

That debut will have to wait.