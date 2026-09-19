Michigan Expected to Host Top-100 Quarterback for UTEP Game

Michigan’s matchup with UTEP isn’t exactly the game circled in red ink on the national college football calendar.

For the Wolverines’ recruiting staff, though, Saturday has considerably more value than the point spread might suggest.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Michigan is expected to host Carter Zingelmann, one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class, when the No. 19 Wolverines welcome UTEP to Michigan Stadium. The 6-foot-4½, 218-pound prospect from Coppell, Texas, is ranked No. 76 overall, No. 6 among quarterbacks and No. 12 in Texas by 247Sports, according to Maize n Brew’s visitor preview.

That’s enough to make an otherwise routine nonconference afternoon considerably more interesting.

Michigan Gets an Early Opportunity With Zingelmann

Zingelmann already owns offers from programs including Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma State, Baylor and SMU. This is expected to be his first visit to Michigan, giving Kyle Whittingham’s staff an opportunity to move from recruiting conversations to something more tangible.

The quarterback told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he is looking forward to meeting Michigan’s coaches in person and seeing the program’s culture. Sports Illustrated also reports that Zingelmann passed for more than 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns last season while adding 800 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

Sound familiar?

Michigan already has one quarterback whose running ability forces defenses to account for an extra dimension in Bryce Underwood. That doesn’t mean Zingelmann is the next Underwood, and it would be silly to make that comparison based on a recruiting profile. It does make the attraction to a big quarterback with legitimate mobility pretty easy to understand.

Michigan’s long-term quarterback planning already includes 2027 commitment Kamden Lopati, who has taken an active role in helping build Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class. That stability matters after the Wolverines previously had to reset their quarterback board when Peter Bourque reopened his recruitment.

Zingelmann represents the next layer.

Michigan doesn’t need a recruiting fireworks show Saturday. It needs Zingelmann to leave Ann Arbor understanding what playing quarterback in this offense could look like, how the staff plans to develop him and what Saturdays inside the Big House feel like.

The Wolverines are expected to have several recruits on campus for UTEP, including 2029 quarterback Case Campbell and multiple 2028 prospects.

The opponent may not create much national buzz.

The guest list is a different story.