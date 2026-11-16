Gleyber Torres is a free agent again, which leaves the Detroit Tigers without a second baseman for 2027. Detroit has to decide who fills that spot next season and for the years after it, and one of the names already attached to the Tigers is Luis Arraez.

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Arraez split last season between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies. He played in 151 games, hit .310 with six home runs and 64 RBIs, and stole 10 bases on 11 attempts. His on-base percentage was .345. Arraez is 29 years old.

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) prepares to bat during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

FOX Sports Has Luis Arraez Landing in Detroit

Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports ranked Arraez seventh among this winter’s top free agents on Nov. 13, and he has Arraez signing with the Tigers over the Giants and the New York Yankees. Kavner points at the vacancy Torres left behind and at a Detroit lineup he says ranked 20th in batting average. On the player himself, Kavner wrote:

“Arraez has hit fewer than 10 home runs in seven of his first eight seasons, but his bat-to-ball skills have made him an above league-average hitter every year of his career and a four-time All-Star. Last year, he hit .310 — even after a disappointing finish to the season following a trade from San Francisco to Philadelphia — and came a point away from winning the NL batting crown. More surprisingly, though, he also produced the best defensive season of his career after shifting from first base back to second, where the 29-year-old graded out as a top-five defensive player at his position by outs above average. As teams weigh the sustainability of that dramatic defensive improvement, he at least provided reason to believe he could be more than just an elite contact hitter.”

The Defense Is the Part Detroit Would Be Paying For

The case against the signing starts in that same paragraph. By Kavner’s account, Arraez graded as a top-five defender at second base, but it was the best defensive season of his career and it came in his first year back at the position after playing first base. Kavner writes that teams are weighing whether that jump is sustainable. Whoever signs him is the team paying to find out.

The bat is not the question. Kavner credits Arraez with being an above league-average hitter in every season of his career, a four-time All-Star who finished a point short of the National League batting crown. The question is whether a 29-year-old who had been shifted off second base holds the position for the length of a free-agent contract.

Detroit Already Has Second Basemen in House

The other reason to pass is that the Tigers have their own options. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris named several of them this month, and Hao-Yu Lee came first. “He’s got a great shot to be our second baseman,” Harris said, in comments reported by Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press on Nov. 12.

Lee is 23 years old. In 114 games with Detroit last season he hit .264 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs, stole three bases on five attempts and posted a .322 on-base percentage.

He is not the only one in line. Harris said Max Anderson “is forcing his way into the conversation now,” and he credited John Peck with a “really good opportunity to build on the experience that he had this year.” Kevin McGonigle and Zach McKinstry are on the same list.

Signing Arraez to play second base takes those at-bats away from all of them. Detroit needs to learn what Lee, Anderson and Peck are, and it cannot do that with a veteran standing in front of them. If the Tigers are going to spend on an infielder this winter, third base is the cleaner place to do it.