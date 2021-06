Sharing is caring!

The New York Islanders recovered from blowing a 3-1 3rd period lead tonight against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoff series.

A breakaway tally from forward Casey Cizikas tied the Series at 1-1, as he capitalized on a neutral zone turnover and beat goaltender Tuukka Rask blocker side on a breakaway: