The Detroit Tigers traded starting pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Mize is headed for free agency as soon as the World Series ends, and it remains to be seen where he signs.

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Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed his top 40 free agents on Tuesday. He has Mize ranked at No. 16, and his entry carries one line Tigers fans will notice. Bowden wrote, “Best team fit: Detroit Tigers.” Two weeks ago the projected price made a Mize reunion hard to defend. The number Bowden attaches to him changes that math.

The Athletic’s Contract Prediction for Casey Mize

The contract prediction Bowden has for Mize in free agency is three years for $54 million. That is a far more reasonable price for the Tigers to pay than the six-year, $115.3 million deal Spotrac projected for him earlier this month.

Mize pitched much better with Detroit in 2026 than he did with San Diego. Bowden said,

“Mize had a great first half with the Tigers, posting a 2.70 ERA and 2.58 FIP in 86 2/3 innings. He was traded to the Padres at the deadline and struggled in San Diego, posting a 7.46 ERA over 10 starts. He allowed an alarming 56 hits in 44 2/3 innings and suffered a severe ankle sprain during his fourth start with the Padres which may have impacted his performance down the stretch. He also missed time earlier in the season with an adductor/groin injury and a wrist injury. Mize had Tommy John surgery in 2022. Any team that signs Mize will have to do their due diligence on his medicals. If he’s healthy, there is no reason he can’t bounce back and pitch as he did with the Tigers for a full season.”

Why a Three-Year Deal Works for the Tigers

Giving Mize a three-year deal worth $54 million could be worth it for the Tigers organization because he did pitch well for them this past season. With Detroit, he pitched in 16 games and threw 86 2/3 innings, giving up 67 hits and 27 runs. He walked only 19 batters and struck out 85, and his WHIP was 0.99.

Where Mize Would Slot in Detroit’s Rotation

Mize is 29 years old and turns 30 in May. He would be a reliable number two starter for Detroit behind Framber Valdez, who fronts the rotation now that the Tigers have traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mize may not have a big market across the MLB after he pitched poorly with San Diego. Going back to the Tigers on a reasonable contract might make the most sense for him if president of baseball operations Scott Harris wants to pay him.