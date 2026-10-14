Casey Mize’s Projected Price Rules Out a Tigers Reunion

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize will be a free agent this offseason, and Spotrac puts his market value at six years and $115.3 million, an average of about $19.2 million a year.

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Mize was traded on Aug. 3 from the Tigers to the San Diego Padres as the deadline passed, the last piece of Detroit moving its soon-to-be free-agent starters for prospects. He is 29 and turns 30 next May. So is there any chance Detroit brings him back on a long-term deal?

Casey Mize may not be worth it for the Tigers to bring back

The split makes the case on its own. In 16 starts with Detroit, Mize had a 2.70 ERA over 86 2/3 innings. In 10 starts with San Diego after the trade, he had a 7.46 ERA over 44 2/3 innings. He finished 2026 at 6-10 with a 4.32 ERA across 26 starts. It would be a surprise to see the Padres bring him back either, after how poorly he pitched for them.

Mize is not worth a six-year, $115.3 million deal. It would be a major mistake for president of baseball operations Scott Harris to hand that many years and that much money to a pitcher who turns 30 in May. If Mize does get that contract on the open market, there is going to be one team that no doubt regrets it.

Detroit traded its walk-year starters instead of paying them

Detroit spent the deadline turning starters headed for free agency into prospects rather than paying to keep them, and the front office has started this offseason with changes to A.J. Hinch’s coaching staff instead of a splash on the open market. Walking away from Mize at that price fits.

Even with questions in the starting rotation, it is not worth bringing Mize back for the long haul. A one-year deal somewhere around $10 million would be a different conversation, and a far better one for the Tigers.