Casey Mize

Casey Mize gets more bad news following Detroit Tigers loss

by

Following Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers announced a trio of roster moves including moving RHP Casey Mize to the 60-day IL.

In other moves, the Tigers optioned Drew Carlton to Triple A Toledo and they reinstated RHP Will Vest from the IL.

As noted by Cody Stavenhagen, Mize will not be eligible to return to action until June 14 but he may not be ready by then.

What's wrong with the Detroit Tigers?

Back on May 14, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that they were going to slow Mize down.

From Detroit Free Press:

“We’re going to slow him down a little bit,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday. “We’re treating the symptoms. He still doesn’t quite feel like he can let go full throttle in bullpens or competition, so we need to dial it back a little bit.”

“We’re going to be very, very slow with this,” Hinch said. “We’re not going to work backwards from any sort of timeline that he wants to meet or we want to meet. We got to treat the symptoms. The fact that he’s not letting it go and not feeling 100%, we’re not going to let him pitch.”

Folks, the way things are going for the Tigers, let’s just hope we see Casey Mize at 100% at some point this season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
MUST READ:
Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves prior to series vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.