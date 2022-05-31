Casey Mize gets more bad news following Detroit Tigers loss

Following Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers announced a trio of roster moves including moving RHP Casey Mize to the 60-day IL.

In other moves, the Tigers optioned Drew Carlton to Triple A Toledo and they reinstated RHP Will Vest from the IL.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Triple A Toledo

*Reinstated RHP Will Vest from the injured list

*Transferred RHP Casey Mize to the 60-day IL — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 31, 2022

As noted by Cody Stavenhagen, Mize will not be eligible to return to action until June 14 but he may not be ready by then.

Yes. Mize won't be eligible to return until June 14. Doubtful he would be ready by then regardless of what list he is on https://t.co/JRyTY5kx72 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 31, 2022

Back on May 14, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that they were going to slow Mize down.

From Detroit Free Press:

“We’re going to slow him down a little bit,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday. “We’re treating the symptoms. He still doesn’t quite feel like he can let go full throttle in bullpens or competition, so we need to dial it back a little bit.”

“We’re going to be very, very slow with this,” Hinch said. “We’re not going to work backwards from any sort of timeline that he wants to meet or we want to meet. We got to treat the symptoms. The fact that he’s not letting it go and not feeling 100%, we’re not going to let him pitch.”

Folks, the way things are going for the Tigers, let’s just hope we see Casey Mize at 100% at some point this season.

