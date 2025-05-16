Casey Mize Opens Up About Hamstring Injury

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is on the 15-day IL with a mild hamstring injury. Here’s what he said about the injury, his status, and when he could return.

Casey Mize was cruising. Now, he’s hitting pause — but not panic.

The Detroit Tigers right-hander, who’s been quietly authoring a bounce-back season in 2025, landed on the 15-day injured list on May 10 (retroactive to May 9) with a left hamstring strain — the same hamstring that knocked him out for two months last season.

But this time? It’s not nearly as serious.

In fact, Mize says if it were late in the season, he’d probably still be pitching.

“I tweaked it in the game,” Mize said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “We’re being a little bit more conservative because it’s May. If it’s September, we might not be having this conversation.”

TL;DR

Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is on the IL with a mild left hamstring strain, but says it’s not severe. He’s still throwing, didn’t require an in-game removal, and could return by May 24. Mize and the Tigers are prioritizing caution with what’s shaping up to be a major comeback season.

The injury didn’t appear to be anything major during Mize’s May 8 outing — and that’s because it wasn’t. He still finished six innings, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking none.

“Very mild,” Mize said when asked about the severity.

“I think that kind of proves how minor it is. Something is there, but it’s not as bad.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch echoed that, calling it a “mild strain.”

And here’s the best sign: Mize hasn’t shut down his arm at all.

“I’m not shutting down my arm at all,” Mize said. “Even my normal prep work and routine is the same, with some added rehab stuff. I think that’s a positive sign.”

He threw a bullpen session on May 13, and there’s a chance he avoids a rehab start altogether before returning.

Strong Start to a Comeback Season

This IL stint is especially frustrating because Mize has been outstanding in his return to the mound in 2025:

7 starts

2.53 ERA

42.2 innings pitched

35 strikeouts, 9 walks

After missing all of 2023 and most of 2024, Mize has looked like a pitcher reborn — mixing command, confidence, and swing-and-miss stuff.

That’s what makes this a speed bump, not a setback.

Key Takeaways

Casey Mize is on the 15-day IL with a mild left hamstring strain.

with a mild left hamstring strain. The injury is not as severe as his 2024 hamstring issue.

Mize is still throwing and continuing most of his usual prep work.

and continuing most of his usual prep work. He could return by May 24, potentially skipping a rehab start.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t the news Tigers fans wanted — but it’s far from a disaster.

Casey Mize has been one of the brightest stories of Detroit’s 2025 season, and while this hamstring tweak is a temporary pause, all signs point to a full return — and soon.

He’s not shutting it down. He’s staying ready.

And if this comeback story keeps trending the way it has been, Mize’s second act might be his best yet.



Sources: Evan Petzold (Detroit Free Press), ESPN. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.