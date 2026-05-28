Casey Mize Suffers Injury vs. Angels

The Detroit Tigers may have another major injury concern on their hands.

Right-hander Casey Mize exited Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after four dominant innings in what immediately raised concern throughout Comerica Park.

Mize had been excellent before departing, striking out six batters while continuing what had been an impressive return from the injured list. But after retiring Wade Meckler on a deep fly ball to center field in the fourth inning, cameras showed Mize walking slowly back toward the dugout.

Moments later, he was seen speaking with Tigers trainers before heading down the tunnel toward the clubhouse.

Reliever Drew Anderson quickly began warming in the bullpen as concern spread across the ballpark.

Casey Mize had looked sharp before exit

The timing of the exit is especially concerning for Detroit considering how well Mize had been pitching since returning from a groin strain earlier this month.

Wednesday marked just his third start back after missing roughly three weeks, and the results had been outstanding.

Including Wednesday’s outing, Mize had now allowed only two earned runs across 16.2 innings since returning to the rotation. His season ERA currently sits at an impressive 2.47, while he has also posted a stellar 0.98 WHIP with 43 strikeouts this season.

For a Tigers team already battling through a brutal month, Mize had quietly become one of the few stabilizing forces in the rotation.

Tigers can’t afford another pitching injury

Detroit entered the season expecting its pitching staff to carry the club through playoff contention.

Instead, injuries have continued piling up throughout the roster.

Tarik Skubal is already sidelined after undergoing an arthroscopic elbow procedure, while several other pitchers throughout the organization have also battled injuries recently.

That is why seeing Mize leave the mound Wednesday immediately created anxiety surrounding the team.

At this point, the Tigers have not officially announced the reason for Mize’s exit or the severity of the issue.

But after everything Detroit has endured lately, any unexpected trip to the clubhouse involving one of their top starters is going to generate concern.