Detroit Tigers Suffer Two Big Injuries During Win Over Angels

The Detroit Tigers finally snapped their ugly seven-game home losing streak Wednesday night.

But by the end of the 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the focus inside Comerica Park had shifted almost entirely toward two new injury concerns involving Casey Mize and Kenley Jansen.

For a Tigers team already overwhelmed by injuries throughout the roster, Wednesday’s victory suddenly felt secondary.

“I wanted to come in here and celebrate a win,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said afterward. “We’ve won two of the last three games; I know it doesn’t feel like it. We played a really good game tonight, and obviously have some medical things to go through.”

Casey Mize leaves after another dominant outing

Mize had been outstanding before exiting after four scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out six batters and continued what has quietly become one of the strongest stretches by any Tigers starter this season.

But during the fourth inning, Mize appeared uncomfortable after striking out Jorge Soler. A few pitches later, after retiring Wade Meckler on a fly ball, he slowly walked back toward the dugout and eventually headed to the clubhouse with trainers.

The issue appears connected to the same right adductor strain that previously sidelined him for nearly three weeks.

“Same area,” Mize said. “Just the sensation of it, I would say, is less than last time. Obviously, we’ll know in the next couple days, but I don’t think it was as bad as what I felt in Atlanta [on April 28]. But we’ll see.”

Mize explained that he first noticed the discomfort during his strikeout of Soler.

“On the last pitch to Soler, I kind of felt it tighten up a little bit,” Mize said. “And then the three following pitches to [Wade] Meckler, at that point, I’m just trying to throw them in there.”

He added that he made the decision to stop before the injury worsened.

“It didn’t get any worse on those three throws,” Mize said. “Just learning a little bit from last time. Just to give myself the best shot [at recovery], I just didn’t want to go back out for the fifth tonight. Just thought it would be best to call it and see how the next couple days go.”

The timing could not be worse for Detroit.

Since returning from the injured list, Mize has allowed only two earned runs across 16 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts and just one walk. With Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander already sidelined, Mize had arguably become Detroit’s most reliable starter.

Kenley Jansen also exits with groin concern

The injury scares did not stop there.

Closer Kenley Jansen entered the ninth inning looking to finish off Detroit’s win against his former team, but things quickly became concerning after he appeared to move awkwardly covering first base on a ground ball. Moments later, he stumbled slightly while following through on a pitch.

Hinch later revealed Jansen experienced an issue involving his leg.

“He didn’t feel pain,” Hinch said. “He just kind of felt like his leg gave out.”

Jansen initially tried to remain in the game despite previously battling groin tightness earlier this month. But after walking Mike Trout, he signaled back toward the dugout again, ending his night early.

“Once he looked in the dugout again, it was going to be over for him,” Hinch said.

Tigers injury situation continues getting worse

Detroit now has 14 players on the injured list, including nine pitchers.

That reality is becoming increasingly difficult to overcome.

The Tigers entered 2026 viewed as one of the favorites to win the American League Central and a legitimate contender to represent the American League in the World Series. Instead, injuries continue piling up throughout the roster at a staggering rate.

And now, two more key pitchers may be headed toward uncertain situations.

For one night, the Tigers finally got a win.

But the celebration barely lasted.