The unfortunate news kept on coming for the Detroit Tigers this week when they learned that SP Casey Mize was being shut down because he needed to have Tommy John surgery.

Mize, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tigers in the 2018 MLB Draft, only pitched in two games this season before being placed on the Injured List.

After an attempt to rehab and eventually rejoin the Tigers, it was determined that Mize’s tendon had stretched to the point that it had lost a lot of its elasticity.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tommy John Surgery For Casey Mize?

Embed from Getty Images

Casey Mize releases statement following Tommy John surgery

On Wednesday, Casey Mize took to Instagram to give a post-surgery update.

Mize noted that though he will miss a “significant amount of time,” he hopes to pitch at some point during the 2023 season.

Hey everyone, just wanted to give y’all an update. I underwent Tommy John surgery this morning in Texas, performed by Dr. Keith Meister. I will miss a significant amount of time but I hope to pitch at some point next season. I appreciate all the well wishes throughout this process. Being a big leaguer is all I’ve ever wanted to be & I look forward to getting back to Detroit and competing at the highest level again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Mize (@caseymize)

We certainly wish Casey Mize the best of luck as he rehabs and attempts to come back stronger than ever.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

